Cape Town – In an attempt to raise awareness about the first international World Young Rheumatic Diseases Day (Word), 50 children will be taken up Table Mountain by cable car on March 18. The group of young children, all of whom are affected by arthritis or rheumatoid disease, will ascend Table Mountain, while paediatric rheumatologist Professor Chris Scott will hike up the mountain in a suit to draw attention to the cause.

To help make the day a success, a clarion call has been made for donations towards the day’s events.

The Arthritis Foundation of South Africa’s spokesperson, Lunel Williamson, has called on interested parties to donate food, transport or goody bags towards the day’s activities.

“We aim to bring awareness to the fact that children get arthritis too.

“They face many challenges, so ascending Table Mountain is very symbolic of overcoming the difficulties of having a rheumatoid disease,” Williamson said.

Word Day will become an annual event and has been co-ordinated through the international networks of the Paediatric Rheumatology European Society, the European Network for Children with Arthritis and Young Pare (People with Arthritis) network.

The ultimate aim of Word Day is to raise the awareness and knowledge of parents, doctors, primary practitioners, teachers and the general public to help primarily in early diagnoses, and a quick referral to specialised paediatric rheumatologists.

Awareness campaigns are anticipated to include information stalls, talks and performances given by patients, information and training events for health-care professionals, and “peer education” workshops involving medical student organisations.

Word Day will also involve a number of assertive social media campaigns, including “the patient voice”, patient organisations and charities, and promotional educational videos.

Radio and television interviews with patients and doctors will accompany these events, each directed at a specific audience.

The Arthritis Foundation of South Africa - which is currently the only organisation in Africa hosting an awareness event - hopes that awareness will have a ripple effect on all levels of practitioners who come in contact with affected children, improving the level of treatment they receive and their prognosis worldwide.

Anyone wishing to help by getting involved in this, the first international Word awareness day for children and young adults living with rheumatic diseases, are welcome to donate fruit, healthy snacks, sunscreen, funds or anything else towards their goody bags by contacting Lunel Williamson at the Arthritis Foundation of South Africa on 021 425 2344.

Alternately, email [email protected]

