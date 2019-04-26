Advocate Murukgwane Moremogolo ran the Two Oceans in the colours of the Fat Cats Athletics Club, with the mission to impact the lives of disadvantaged children who might not have leisure books in their homes. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – His love and passion for reading saw advocate Murukgwane Moremogolo completing the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon while reading author Zakes Mda’s book, Zulus of New York. Moremogolo ran the race in colours of the Fat Cats Athletics Club, with the mission to impact the lives of disadvantaged children who might not have leisure books in their homes.

“I grew up loving books, I love reading books. I believe that books can change the world, especially children. Reading can help them not just to learn, but also to explore and develop speech,” he said.

The 39-year-old’s aim was also to raise awareness about the importance of books and literacy while doing other activities other than reading in a library, a coffee shop or at home.

Moremogolo, who grew up in Mamelodi, attracted a lot of reaction on social media, with people applauding and supporting the initiative to stock two libraries with pledges of books from like-minded people.

He said he was overwhelmed by the support he had received.

So far, he had received about 250 books towards his target of more than 600 books (mainly children’s books). These will be distributed during National Book Week in September.

Saturday’s race was the third event Moremogolo ran while reading.

“The initiative received much positive response. We now have collected 250 books with the aim of distributing them to (two) primary schools: Makgatho Primary in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, and Bula-Tsela Primary in the Vaal.

“Together, let’s empower a child by making books accessible to them so they can benefit from reading literature, and ultimately this will improve their levels of literacy,” he said.

Cape Times