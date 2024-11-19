Ramaphosa calls Stilfontein mine a 'crime scene’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the Stilfontein mine in North West as a “crime scene” which remains precarious, uncertain and potentially volatile. He has urged law enforcement to deal with the situation where scores of illegal miners remain underground at the old gold mineshaft, in a peaceful and safe manner.

More than 1 000 miners have surfaced and have been arrested, while others initially refused out of fear of being apprehended. However, police working with the army under Operation Vala Umgodi blocked water and food from being delivered to the miners, forcing more to resurface, while others could not as they are reportedly weak and ill. Ramaphosa said law enforcement authorities have information that some of the miners may be heavily armed.

“It is well established that illegal miners are recruited by criminal gangs and form part of wider organised crime syndicates. The hazardous nature of illicit and unregulated mining poses considerable risk in terms of the presence of explosives, the inhalation of toxic fumes, and the possible collapse of unstable mineshafts. This endangers not only the illegal miners, but also our police and other law enforcement agencies. “Because of the many hazards such an operation poses, law enforcement agencies have been negotiating with the illegal miners since the stand-off began to get them to the surface and to safety. “Police, mine safety experts and emergency and rescue personnel remain at the scene. The situation is precarious, uncertain and potentially volatile,” he said.

Ramaphosa said illicit mining costs the economy billions of rand in lost export income, royalties and taxes. He said they will continue to work with the mining industry to ensure they take responsibility for rehabilitating or closing mines that are no longer operational. “Violence between rival gangs over the spoils of illicit mining has spilled over into surrounding communities and has cost a number of lives.

“We need to be clear that the activities of these miners are illegal. They pose a risk to our economy, communities and personal safety. The Stilfontein mine is a crime scene where the offence of illegal mining is being committed. “The police must take great care to ensure that lives are not put at risk and that the rights of all people are respected,” said the president. As residents involved in rescue attempts resumed with their efforts on Monday, they yielded no results but received correspondence from underground illegal miners.

Correspondence read: “Sicela ama ARVs plz, abantu bayawadinga ngapha. Siyacela” (We need ARVs, people need them here, please).“ National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) chairperson Tebello Mosikili said part of the operational roll-out plan is to identify the exact number of people underground. “To date no authorities have been sent there, so this will be clarified and determined by the team that will be sent underground after safety assessments have been done.

“Therefore, all other protocols of emergencies and issues outlined by the court order will then follow. There are health protocols that need to be followed, we would not want to just send the ARVs,” she said. Mosikili said in terms of investigations they will be looking at the basic criminal element of illegal mining and the organised crime value chain where the kingpins are.

North West Community Safety MEC Wessels Morweng said they will not divulge the finer details of their operational plans. “We are rescuing serious and hardcore criminals. “People know we are dealing with zama zama’s.

“This means we need to be very careful and tactical in the way they will go about things so that our plans are not intercepted. “We have a system that will verify for us the real number of people underground. “I can however state that the machine that will be used is a lift (elevator) to lift the illegal miners to the surface.