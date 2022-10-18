Ramaphosa caves under pressure, withdraws costly ministerial perks

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has made an about-turn on the newly approved amendments to the ministerial handbook, saying the free perks and benefits for cabinet ministers will be up for a review. Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa has ordered the withdrawal process of the ministerial handbook for 2022.

“The withdrawal will give effect to the 2019 version of the executive guide pending a review,” he said. The U-turn on the amendments made in the ministerial handbook came in the wake of public outrage after it emerged that amendments were away from public scrutiny. It was reported last week that ministers and their deputies did not pay for water and electricity. It was also reported that the ministerial handbook increased the number of personal staff serving the cabinet members to 15 people, up from 11 when the handbook was last changed in 2019.

A complaint was also lodged with the office of the public protector on the matter amid growing outrage from parties and civil society groups. Magwenya said Ramaphosa acknowledged and appreciated the public sentiments on the matter. “However, the impression created that the amendments were conducted in secrecy and to avoid public scrutiny is false,” he said.

Asked whether there was no anticipation of the public outrage before effecting the amendments on the ministerial handbook, Magwenya said Ramaphosa has listened. “I think where we are now, we are at the stage where the president has listened to and the president appreciates the public outcry in the context of economic and social pressures that a lot of South Africans are facing.” He also said the president was heartened by the active citizenry that sometimes disagreed with decisions of the government.

“We can take heart to the fact that the president has ordered the withdrawal of this notice that gave effect to the guide, pending a review. He is attuned to the challenges that South Africans are faced with on a daily basis,” Magwenya said. He said that the amendments were not made with ill intent. “I suppose with hindsight we can say the intention behind the amendment was not a nefarious one.

The intention was to try and find some form of balance between what ministers could afford to pay versus some of the costs they have.” Magwenya said ministers “inherit” two official residences, which they must then maintain in addition to their private homes. “You have a scenario where you have costs for three homes,” he said.

“Be that was it may, we can no longer further debate that outcry and the merits of that outcry except to say let’s accept what the public has given us as a message and let’s conduct a necessary review that will ensure that the next version of the guide is aligned not only to the public’s expectations but to the realities that many South Africans face,” Magwenya said. He said the review would be done as soon as possible. “It’s not a case of (an) indefinite period with no end in sight,” Magwenya added.

The DA, which has actively opposed the amendments to the ministerial handbook, welcomed the withdrawal and review of the 2022 ministerial handbook. DA MP Leon Schreiber described the withdrawal as a victory over ANC cadre corruption and for the people of South Africa. “It was the DA that exposed these changes over the past two weeks, whereby Ramaphosa planned to force taxpayers to pay for unlimited amounts of free water and electricity for the same ANC ministers and deputy ministers who robbed our country of these services.

“The DA also exposed that the new handbook would have nearly doubled the number of ANC cadres employed in ministerial offices, which would cost the public at least R87 million more every year,” Schreiber said. He noted that the announcement was made hours after his party gave Ramaphosa an ultimatum to scrap the handbook or face the DA mobilising society to protest at Bryntirion Estate. “The DA will, however, persist in our efforts to completely reform the ministerial handbook system, which currently gives the president dictatorial powers to force taxpayers to pay for ministerial perks, without even having to inform Parliament or the public,” Schreiber said.