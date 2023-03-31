Ramaphosa defends increased size of his Cabinet

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his decision to increase his Cabinet, saying there was nothing taking place “under some table”, but was just a process of creating a capable state. Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ramaphosa dismissed a suggestion that he was centralising power in the Presidency by adding more ministries under his control.

DA delegate to the NCOP Denis Ruyder said Ramaphosa’s shifting of some ministers to the Presidency could be because he did not trust his ministers to work according to his expectation and that needed to keep a close eye on them or he did not trust the leader of government business, Deputy President Paul Mashatile. He said Ramaphosa wanted to run away from scrutiny as the ministers in the presidency were not accountable to any portfolio committee in Parliament. But Ramaphosa said none of the assumptions made by Ruyder were true.

“It is not even driven by that. I trust all my ministers and I trust the leader of government business and that is why he is appointed to that position,” he said. Ramaphosa said he was subjecting himself to the oversight of Parliament to answer questions in writing and orally. “There is nothing taking place under some table. It is a process of creating a much more capable state.

The results will show because through having various tasks in the Presidency we ensure we work effectively,” he said. He indicated in another reply that ministries were reduced from 34 to 28 in 2019, only for the two to be added in his recent cabinet reshuffle including the minister of electricity. Responding to a question on intervention to ensure load shedding did not adversely affect the provision of services, the president said the primary focus was to reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding through a range of interventions coordinated by the national energy crisis committee.

“Work is under way to ensure critical facilities are excluded from load shedding where the network configuration allows for this and where it is feasible to do without increasing higher stages of load shedding.” He said the intervention included rail infrastructure, bulk water system, essential facilities and production of energy. Ramaphosa said the Department of Health, together with Eskom and municipalities had identified 46 more public facilities to be exempted from load shedding.

This was in addition to the 77 hospitals already exempted. “We continue to look at ways of preventing the disruption of load shedding and reducing the impact of load shedding as we work to achieve energy security. “The best way to address load shedding is to address the frequency and severity,” he said.

Asked about prioritising alternative energy sources to the tune of R7 million in the ministerial houses from 2019 while public facilities suffered under load shedding, Ramaphosa said there was no prioritisation of the ministerial houses. “Our hospitals and various entities or places that provide essential services are being prioritised. Eskom is dealing with that,” he said. “We realise that services should be provided on an uninterrupted basis. It is not a question we do this at the exclusion of the other.”