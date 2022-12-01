Ramaphosa ducks NCOP oral question session

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer be appearing before the National Assembly on Thursday to answer oral questions. The NCOP chairperson, Amos Masondo, acceded to Ramaphosa’s request to find an alternative date early next year.

Ramaphosa, through his parliamentary counsellor, Gerhard Koornhof, wrote to Masondo, informing that he would not be attending the oral question session. He cited the release of the Section 89 independent panel report which found that he had a case to answer on the Phala Phala incident. In his letter, Koornof said the Section 89 process has been unprecedented in the life of the country’s democracy.

“The recommendations of the panel and the implications thereof for the stability of the country require his excellency, President Ramaphosa to take the time to carefully consider the contents of the report and the next course of action to be taken. “In light of the above, we sincerely apologise and regret to inform you that President Ramaphosa will no longer be available to present himself to the NCOP on 1 December 2022,” he wrote. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed that Masondo has received correspondence from the Presidency requesting deferment of his appearance before the NCOP.

“The chairperson has acceded to the request. A new date will be determined in due course by the council's programme committee,” Mothapo said. On Wednesday, the Presidency announced the postponement of the state visit by President Nicolas Maduro Moros, of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which was scheduled for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Pretoria. “The state visit will take place on a date to be mutually agreed by both counties through diplomatic channels,” the presidency said.

