Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa marked the Armed Forces Day (AFD) by handing over the historic SS Mendi Bell to the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in commemoration of the servicemen who died in the English Channel aboard the SS Mendi. The vessel sank off the Isle of Wight on February 21 in 1917 when 649 volunteers perished of which 607 were from the South African Native Labour Corps and 33 crew members.

They were en route to the Western Front to support the British in World War I. Ramaphosa had received the bell from British Prime minister Theresa May during her state visit here last year.

It was discovered after an anonymous source gave it to British public broadcaster Steve Humphrey in a plastic bag at Swanage Pier, Dorset, in 2017. It was believed to have been taken from the shipwreck in the early 1980s.

Yesterday’s commemoration got under way with a wreath laying by Ramaphosa at the University of Cape Town’s lower campus, followed by the celebrations hosted by members of the armed forces in Blouberg, Table View.

Ramaphosa handed the bell to chief of the SANDF General Solly Shoke, who in turn handed it to SA Navy Vice-Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane.

He said that February 21 held a deep significance for all South Africans.

“The soldiers aboard the SS Mendi were volunteers in the then SA Native Labour Corps. They were among 25 000 others who joined the corps during a war that began in Europe but soon became a global conflict.

"The men who died on the SS Mendi and others of the corps who served in the trenches in France did not enlist to further the advance of imperialism,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the men who volunteered did so at a time when the 1913 Land Act had cut a swathe across black communities in this country hoping to get a chance to provide for their families.

There were 21 000 black South Africans who volunteered to serve as non-combatants in World War I.

The sinking of the SS Mendi is considered one of the UK’s worst maritime disasters of the 20th century as well as one of the greatest losses of life in South African military history.

Ramaphosa said the AFD was also an opportunity for the public to see the capabilities of the men and women who have dedicated their lives to the service of the country.

More than 8 000 SANDF members representing the defence force’s five arms were deployed to the Western Cape for the commemoration.

“You have answered the most-noble calling - to defend the Republic, to protect her sovereignty and guard her territorial integrity.

"By accepting the suit of the members of the Army, you show your loyalty to your country, commitment to serving your country with respect, dignity, courage and honesty,” he said.

“The role of the armed forces has over the years had to evolve in response to ever-changing global military, political, social and economic conditions.

‘‘Our Navy, the host of today’s event, has a particularly critical role to play. We have a 3 000km long coastline, the third-largest in Africa, and are strategically located on one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes."

