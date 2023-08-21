Ramaphosa on why SA supports expansion of BRICS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated South Africa’s support for the expansion of Brics, saying the bloc’s value extends beyond the interests of its current members. He addressed the country on Sunday night ahead of South Africa hosting the Brics Summit from Tuesday until Thursday at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The presidents of Brazil, India, and China are expected to attend the gathering while their Russian counterpart will attend virtually.

Ramaphosa said more than 20 countries have formally applied to join Brics and several others have expressed an interest in becoming part of the bloc. “For its efforts to be more effective, Brics needs to build partnerships with other countries that share its aspirations and perspectives. “An expanded Brics will represent a diverse group of nations with different political systems that share a common desire to have a more balanced global order. In addition to the other African leaders in attendance, we will also be welcoming leaders from several countries of the Global South,” he said.

These include countries from the Caribbean and South America, from the Middle East, from West Asia, South Asia and South-East Asia. He said there were great opportunities for other Brics countries to participate in the African Continental Free Trade Area by locating production and services in various countries on the continent, including South Africa, by partnering with local companies and entrepreneurs. “We want to build a partnership between Brics and Africa so that our continent can unlock opportunities for increased trade, investment and infrastructure development.”

Being a Brics member has created positive opportunities for South Africa, including enabling the country to have a strategic relationship with China. “We have steadily strengthened trade and investment ties with other Brics countries alongside collaboration in areas like development, skills, technology, security and innovation. South Africa has benefited from the New Development Bank, which was established by the Brics countries in 2015.

“Our country has been funded by the bank in several infrastructure projects to the value of R100 billion in sectors such as roads, water and energy.” Ahead of the summit, Ramaphosa will host his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, on a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday. The visit takes place within the con-text of celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Presidency said relations between South Africa and the People’s Republic of China were governed by a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), whose programme of action is set out in a Ten-Year Strategic Programme of Cooperation (2020–2029). The state visit will give the two leaders and their delegations an opportunity to reflect on developments under the CSP and to consider further deepening of cooperation. “South Africa and China enjoy vibrant economic relations and China is South Africa’s largest global trading partner by volume. China is an important investor in South Africa and provides support on infrastructure development projects including the Small Harbour Development Project, the TVET Refurbishment Project and the Mzimvubu Water Project, all of which are instrumental in job creation. Discussions during the State Visit will explore further collaboration and partnerships the two nations can leverage on to solidify existing diplomatic, economic and people-to-people relations.”

On his expectation of the summit, Xi said: “Over the past 12 years, South Africa has made important contributions to the development of Brics cooperation mechanism, further substantiating Brics co-operation and extending its influence. “Now more and more countries are knocking on the door of Brics, aspiring to join our cooperation. This is a testament to the vitality and influence of the Brics cooperation mechanism.