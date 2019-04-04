President Cyril Ramaphosa File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa will honour acclaimed artist Johaar Mosaval, 91, with the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold for his exceptional contribution to the performing arts, particularly ballet dancing, later this month. The Order will also be bestowed in Silver on the late Achmat Davids, 59, for his excellent contribution to the field of literature and the preservation of history through storytelling.

His body of works enriched our understanding of the Cape Muslims’ contribution to the development of the Afrikaans language.

He wrote the book The Afrikaans of the Cape Muslims that showed a historical record of Cape Muslim Afrikaans, in the 19th and 20th century.

A scholar passionate about Cape Muslims, Davids was also known for writing Mosques of the Bo-Kaap (1980) and The History of the Tana Baru (1985). He was also a station manager of the Voice of the Cape.

The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

Mosaval’s legendary talent led him to be the first black South African to become a senior principal dancer at the Royal Ballet in London.

He had described ballet as a beautiful art, adding that: “The flow of movement to beautiful music is as if you are floating all the time.”

After 25 years abroad, Mosaval returned home and opened his own ballet school which he ran for 15 years. Last year, he was honoured by the South African International Ballet Competition at Artscape - an accolade he said made him feel “on top of the world”.

“Things are happening very late in my life but I am grateful to the man above that I am still here to enjoy life,” he had said.

Attempts to get from comment on being awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold, were unsuccessful this week.

Last year, the Order of Ikhamanga was awarded in silver to Maduke Ndlovu for his contribution to transformation in commerce, Nkosinathi Ndlovu for his fight for the recognition of rights for people with disabilities and Violet Seboni for her contribution in the struggle for workers rights and gender equality.

Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux said Mosaval was a great role model for young people.

The National Orders will be awarded at a ceremony on April 25.

