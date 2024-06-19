Ramaphosa to take office in inauguration at Union Buildings

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be sworn in for his second term as the country’s president during a ceremony to be held at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Wednesday. Ramaphosa’s inauguration follows his election at the first sitting of the National Assembly last Friday after the ANC entered into a Government of National Unity GNU) with the DA and other parties.

The theme for the inauguration is “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth”. The ceremony will start with a cultural programme hosted on the South Lawns of the Union Buildings at 9am before the formal inauguration ceremony starts at 11am. “During the inauguration, the president will take the oath of office, signalling his commitment to serving the Republic of South Africa in the seventh administration,” a government statement said.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will administer the swearing-in, when Ramaphosa takes an oath or affirmation. Soon after his swearing-in, Ramaphosa will deliver his inaugural address. He will then announce his Cabinet after consultation with the leaders of parties – ANC, DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance and Good Party –that are part of the GNU.

It is unclear whether he will do so immediately after the inauguration or in the coming days. According to the GNU’s statement of intent, the Cabinet will be constituted to reflect inclusiveness of political parties that are party to the GNU “taking into account the number of seats parties have in the National Assembly and the need to advance the national interest”. “The President shall, in constituting the Executive, take into account the electoral outcomes.”

Once the Cabinet is appointed the process of appointing chairpersons of portfolio committees will start so that the committees are aligned to the departments that will be in place in the new administration. “The appointments will be in line with the GNU agreement that parties co-operate with each other in respect of the executive and/ or legislature activities to advance shared goals. This is likely to be done ahead of a joint sitting of Parliament where Ramaphosa will deliver the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA). The OPA marks the start of the new five-year parliamentary term and outlines the government’s agenda, legislative priorities, and key policy directions. “This address provides MPs with a road map for the nation’s legislative and policy framework and emphasises the administration’s goals and priorities,” Secretary to Parliament Xolile George told the media last week.

George said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the successful Opening of Parliament Address once Ramaphosa determined the date. George said in addition to setting up committees and other structures for the functioning of the new Parliament, MPs will be allocated homes, offices, and tools of trade to be fully equipped to perform their duties. Parliament has arranged for completion of 155 offices and boardrooms following the fire that gutted buildings two years ago.