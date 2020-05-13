Ramaphosa: We owe our well-being to the untiring commitment of nurses

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – “We owe our well-being to the untiring commitment of nurses whose positive impact on our lives reaches beyond our physical health.” So said President Cyril Ramaphosa as he honoured the health-care workers on International Nurses Day yesterday. Nurses are currently facing tremendous pressure and great personal risk on the front lines of the Covid-19 response globally. In the Western Cape, the day came as the nursing fraternity mourned the losses of colleagues Petronella Benjamin and Ntombizakithi Ngidi, two nurses who died from Covid-19. “Nurses are the front line of our healthcare system and we appreciate the dedication with which they perform their duties in public and private hospitals and clinics, in schools, in mines, in pharmacies, in corporate health and wellness programmes, in non-governmental organisations, in faith-based organisations, in sport federations, as volunteers in different settings and as neighbours who don't mind being woken up in the middle of the night when we need help.

“They provide comfort and counsel to the vulnerable and they are at our side from birth to the instance of death,” Ramaphosa said.

International Nurses Day is celebrated globally on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

The World Health Organisation has also declared this year the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said nurses played a central role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic both at community and facility level.

“Your compassion and kindness as you listen and allay the fears and anxieties associated with the scary news of testing positive to Covid-19 infection do not go unnoticed.

'Your compassion and comfort to patients who cannot be with their loved ones at the bedside through the journey of Covid-19 is the best gift to our patients, a gift no amount of money can buy,” Mkhize said.

The Western Cape yesterday had 4134 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 6194 confirmed cases and 1950 recoveries. The death toll stood at 110 people.

Local nurses said yesterday that they would usually have a bit more time to celebrate the day, but they were busy attending to patients as hospitals were fuller because of Covid-19.

Sister Carmen Miller, a nurse at the Covid-19 testing centre at Groote Schuur Hospital, said: “It’s been busy today, we had the head of nursing and the chief executive who did a walkabout.

"They went to each ward to thank nursing staff personally for their hard work. We also gave them a lunch that they appreciated and enjoyed.

"We did it for the day and night staff. Other than that, we were busy in the testing centre. Some of the staff realised it was Nurses Day only because we reminded them.

"We also had them do the nurses’ pledge in their wards. It was announced over the intercom, and they said it with the head of nursing.

"The day was not what we expected it to be but we made the best of it.”

Groote Schuur Hospital theatre nurse Daniel Eksteen said it was a busy day in his department.

“Nurses Day has been very busy here in the theatre. There was not much time to celebrate and sit down and relax but it’s been great.

"You can feel people’s spirits are happy and excited. The hospital made us lunch packs, which was quite nice of them. It feels good to be appreciated; sometimes you just need that bit of appreciation. It helps motivate you,” Eksteen said.

Premier Alan Winde said: “We thank all of those women and men who have dedicated their lives to helping those who are sick.

"This year has been declared the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife and we pay tribute to those health-care workers who have brought joy as they delivered new lives into the world and comfort to those who pass on.”

Cape Times