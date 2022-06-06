Ramaphosa’s farmgate loot splurged in Cape Town

Cape Town - The men accused of stealing millions of unexplained US dollars kept at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm went on a shopping spree in Cape Town, spending their loot on high performance luxury vehicles, according to former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser’s affidavit. Fraser lodged a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa at Rosebank police station last week over the money allegedly stolen by five Namibians who conspired with his domestic worker in February 2020.

Ramaphosa allegedly kept large sums of money in foreign currency, estimated to be $4 million and $8m (between R62m and R120m), “concealed” under a mattress and couches at his farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo. In his affidavit, Fraser said: “The mere fact that President Ramaphosa had large undisclosed sums of foreign currency in the form of US dollars concealed in his furniture at his Phala Phala residence is prima facie proof of money laundering in contravention of Section 4 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act No 121 of 1998 (POCA).” After the alleged perpetrators “ransacked” the president's residence, they immediately headed to Cape Town, according to Fraser.

“The stolen US dollars were exchanged for South African rands at an informal foreign exchange service ordinarily run by persons of Chinese nationality.” Once the money was converted to rands, the shopping spree for high-end items and bank transfers allegedly commenced. According to the documents, one of the suspects transferred R300 000 from his Gold Cheque Account held at First National Bank to Barons, Culemborg and a further R415 000 again to Barons, Culemborg on February 16, 2020.

Fraser said a red Volkswagen GTI was subsequently registered in the suspect’s name. Another suspect purchased a 2019 Ford Ranger 2.0TDCi Wildtrak 4x4 bakkie. Fraser provided copies of all the relevant documents and pictures of some of the suspects with their new vehicles. Ramaphosa only publicly disclosed and confirmed the crime after Fraser approached the police. His statement said the matter was reported to the Presidential Protection Unit of the SAPS for investigation and denied he was involved in any criminal conduct. He said the money was from the sale of game.

Addressing the Limpopo elective conference on Sunday, Ramaphosa again denied committing a crime, repeatedly saying he did not steal any taxpayer money. “I acknowledge there is much public interest and concern about claims that have been made in a criminal complaint against me. I remain fully focused on the tasks that I have been given by the people of our country. I want to reaffirm I was not involved in any criminal conduct. I pledge my full co-operation to any investigation. I would like to say I’m a farmer, I'm in the cattle business and the game business and through that business which has been declared in Parliament and all over, I buy and I sell animals. “Sometimes people buy these animals. Sales are sometimes through cash, sometimes through transfers. Some of the people who are offshore customers and some who are local, they come through and buy animals and some of them also come to hunt on the farm.

“So what that is being reported was a clear business transaction of selling animals. The amount involved is far less than what is being reported. Some are casting aspersions about me and money. I want to assure you comrades all this was money from proceeds of selling animals. “I have never stolen money from anywhere, be it from our taxpayers (or anywhere else). I have never done so and will never do so.” Approached for comment, the ANC referred the Cape Times to Ramaphosa’s speech.

Director of the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu said: “These are very serious allegations as they involve criminal activities which the president may have had knowledge of and never officially opened a case about. If true, it would therefore mean Ramaphosa committed a crime. It will have reputational risk for a senior ruling party official to be accused of this. “I do believe that this is part of the strategy by those who want the president not to have a second term.

It could be about politics more than good intentions. I don’t think it will be a case of stepping aside, unless the police open a criminal case. For now the important thing to do is to find the facts about what really happened.” Political analyst, Professor Sipho Seepe said the ANC and media had double standards. “We already see some media trying to shield the president. Had this been somebody like former president Zuma or Duduzane, everyone would be calling for them to be held to account just because there is a suggestion that the law has been broken.

“So far the DA are the only ones suggesting a law has been broken. We should all be concerned whether it concerned the president or not. President Ramaphosa is saying he did not open a case because he did not want to cause panic.