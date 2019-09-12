Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga File photo: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Pupil and teacher safety came under the spotlight this week when a joint sitting of the National Assembly committees on basic education and police met to report on violence in schools. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga led a delegation of senior managers, and said bullying remained a major challenge as it most often occurred in the classroom, generally in the absence of a teacher.

Motshekga said that the department’s main problem was pupil-on-pupil violence, which takes place inside the classroom.

“The rate of bullying is high in terms of international standards, and poorly managed schools tend to have more incidents of violence.

“Studies have shown that where communities take ownership of their schools, the rate of violence is low.

“School violence most often occurs on school premises, but it also takes place on the way to and from schools.

“Bullying is increasingly taking place online and with the use of mobile devices,” she said.

The committee jointly said there was clear political leadership and high-level commitment to address school violence and bullying.

“School safety is now one of six apex priorities for the 6th administration. Two protocols were introduced, namely: management of sexual abuse and harassment, and management of corporal punishment in 2018, while collective agreement simplifies and consolidates the prosecution of teachers accused of sexually abusing learners,” the committee said.

In the Western Cape the effects of gang violence are of particular concern.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver said a few weeks ago the Western Cape Education Department’s Safe School Directorate presented its strategy to improve school safety, which is linked to five areas and requires a transversal intergovernmental approach.

This includes the following:

* Enhancing safety mechanisms at schools through, among others, the school governing body.

* Enhancing school-safety management systems though the department.

* Facilitating appropriate law enforcement by the police.

* Building a cohesive school-community culture, which is located in a community-oriented problem-solving approach.

* Limiting substance abuse to be lead by the Department of Social Development.

“Safe schools officials work closely with schools and partners in every sector to implement plans to safeguard our public schools,” Shelver said.

“In terms of securing the physical structure of each school, the programmes are aimed at controlling and limiting access to school property through a number of physical security measures such as fencing, gates and access control, and alarm systems linked to armed response,” she said.

Cape Times