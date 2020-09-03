Rape accused cop recovering in hospital after mob attack

Cape Town - The Delft police officer arrested for allegedly raping his brother’s 19-year-old girlfriend was still recovering in hospital on Wednesday, after he and his accomplice were assaulted by angry residents. Constable Vusumzi Matheza was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Monday after being on the run following the incident on Sunday. Thebuwo Moletsani, 23, was also arrested by police for allegedly also raping the 19-year-old woman in the same incident. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila on Wednesday said only Moletsani appeared in court, where his case was postponed to September 8 for a bail application. “For accused 1 (Matheza), the matter was rolled over to (today) as he is still in hospital.

Both accused were assaulted by members of the community following the incident,” Ntabazalila said.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the victim was visiting her boyfriend at his home on Sunday where a party was being held, when she was raped. Separately, anti-gender-based violence organisations have welcomed the 210-year prison sentence handed down to serial rapist Thobile Dyonase, from Nyanga.

Dyonase was convicted on 23 charges, including six counts of rape, one of sexual assault, eight counts of kidnapping and eight counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, after a reign of terror between August 12, 2017, and October 2, 2017.

As a taxi driver, Dyonase drove around the Table View and Parklands areas targeting women walking alone in the dark on their way to catch public transport for work, State prosecutor advocate Louise Freister told the court.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakani said: “We welcome the sentence imposed on the accused. We are deeply concerned that the emotional and psychological scars left by the ordeal will have lasting implications on the victims and we are also concerned that there are far too many men in our society who harbour the same sentiments towards women and children.”

Director of child protection organisation Molo Songololo, Patric Solomons, said the case highlighted the risks women and children faced daily when they got into a taxi, bus or train.

“Our public transport is not only unreliable and expensive, but also unsafe.

“All taxi drivers must be screened for criminal records and checked against the child protection register. Regular safety checks and visible public messaging can help to rid the taxis and public transport service of perpetrators,” Solomons said.

Judge Daniel Thulare said severe punishment was called for.

