Accused rapist Enkosi Matiwane has been dismissed as a police officer after an internal hearing. This emerged after his brief second appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Matiwane was charged with the rape of a shoplifting suspect while she was in custody in 2016.

Asked whether he was still employed by the SAPS, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “(We) can confirm that the mentioned person was dismissed on April 23. Kindly be advised that you can forward your enquiry to the spokesperson of the NPA for further response.”

Matiwane was been linked to the crime by his DNA after a three-year investigation.

Previously, Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the matter was being investigated and that the officer was still on active duty at the Grassy Park police station at the time of his first appearance on March 7.

“This incident occurred in 2016. A departmental hearing took place (last month),” Dlamini said.

Grassy Park Community Policing Forum spokesperson Philip Bam welcomed the decision by the SAPS to fire Matiwane.

“The CPF and most certainly the community appreciate that SAPS will take action against their own who abuse authority who take advantage of vulnerable people, especially women,” said Bam.

He said they were pleased to see SAPS processes had followed through.

“We do however regret that a police officer had to lose his job over a moment of weakness. Losing a policeman in service is always a great loss to the community, but we commend the SAPS for the clear message that was sent out,” he said.

Matiwane will appear in court again on May 31.

In another incident, the Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Henry Knoll, wanted in connection of the rape of a 22-year-old woman from Bellville South on April 3.

“The suspect Knoll is currently on the run and a warrant of arrest has been issued,” said SAPS spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts may anonymously contact investigating officer ACJohnson at 0733841154 or 0219183689; alternatively Crime Stop at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

