Rape, attempted rape charges withdrawn against ‘Jub Jub’

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the decision followed careful consideration of the police case docket among other information.

The National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn rape, attempted murder and assault charges against hip-hop artist and TV show presenter, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.

“This decision follows careful consideration of the police case docket, the prosecutor's report and recommendations, coupled with information that was made available to the NPA through representations submitted by the defence to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“The office of the DPP concluded that there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution. As a result, the sensible thing to do was to withdraw the charges of rape, attempted murder and assault against Maarohanye,” said Mjonondwane.

The charges emanated from Jub Jub’s former girlfriend, who laid a rape charge in February 2022 against him, claiming that the offences occurred between 2006 and 2009.