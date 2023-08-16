Rape survivor’s family flee as police ‘drag their feet’

A Khayelitsha rape survivor and her family have fled their home out of fear for their safety and blamed the police for not doing enough to protect them. Jessica Wani, a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, was raped on Friday by a man known to her in Ilitha Park.

Wani said she and her partner were sleeping when the suspect and his friend barged in and proceeded to rape her before setting her shack alight with her inside. “My partner had to watch while I was being raped and violated, he (attacker) even asked me to wash my private parts with water, seemingly to get rid of the evidence. “After he was done, he forced my partner to go knock at the main house where my family was sleeping, where he broke windows and doors trying to gain entry.

“At this time, I was inside a burning shack, I managed to get out somehow and a police van came out of nowhere. “They are the ones who helped us and took him away. “A few days later we saw the guy on the streets again.

“I was shocked, I just became cold because I thought he was arrested because we had opened a case. “He was spotted by various people despite the police telling us that he is in Pollsmoor. “My family and I have even had to leave home because we saw strange-looking men wandering around, and it’s as if he sent people to scare us because he is a well-known criminal and is feared,” she said.

The distraught woman said she felt the police had failed her and many other rape victims. Police spokesperson, FC Van Wyk, said: “A rape and arson case is registered for investigation. This case was transferred to Khayelitsha FCS for further investigation. The suspect was arrested by Lingelethu West Vispol members on Saturday and appeared in Khayelitsha court on Monday.” Gender activist and founder of Khayelitsha-based lesbian advocacy group Free Gender, Funeka Soldaat, said survivors should not have to run around seeking answers due to “incompetent” policing.

“I was so sick when I heard of this, it’s a trauma. It’s becoming more prevalent that rapists go free. “I was concerned by the fact that this guy is alleged to be a notorious criminal. “Rape isn’t just about what you did, but it’s a life-long trauma that is triggered by everything. These young people will now live in fear. It has caused a lot of damage.

“I have spoken with the survivor and it triggered me because these people were violated. As a rape survivor myself, it damaged me. “We won’t let this go, we will be on top of this case because they have to live with this guy among them.” Ilitha Labantu spokesperson, Siyabulela Monakali, said: “It’s totally unacceptable that women should endure such brutality.