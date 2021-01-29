Rape suspect allegedly offers teen’s family money to drop the case against him

Cape Town – The family of a 13-year-old rape survivor from Nyanga say they are being harassed further by the suspect, who is sending them messages offering money to drop the case. According to the girl's family, the man, believed to be in his thirties, lives one street away from them. The teen's mother said the suspect told the girl last Friday that he wanted to show her where he lived, but when they got to the house, he locked her in and raped her. She said the her daughter was rescued when people nearby heard her screaming. “I am worried because after the incident she has lost her appetite, but I am urging her to at least eat something. She said that she will have peace when the suspect is arrested. She has also not been to counselling,” the mother said. She said the man had also been sending them messages, offering them money to withdraw the case.

“He has also asked to meet the family so that we can talk to him. I will not accept his apology for what he has done, I want to see him in jail,” she said.

In text messages seen by the Cape Times, the suspect pleads for the mother to talk to him:

“I am not a rapist, am an African like you. I heard that you have opened a case against me. You could have at least called me first before you report to the police and talk like old people.

“How much do you want, I can send my brother to give you the money. I want to apologise, but you are ignoring me,” the message reads.

“I love (the victim) and she loves me too. You doing this because you don’t like me,” another text reads.

Police spokesperson Mfundo Nyengane said the police were investigating and that an arrest had yet to be made.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “It is a sad state of affairs where grown men take advantage of children and often think they can get away with such actions.”

Anyone with information on the incident can, anonymously, contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

