Rapist and burglar sentenced to life after 2 years

CONVICTED rapist and burglar, Quinton Elias, has been sentenced to life in prison and a further 15 years for raping a woman twice after he burgled the victim’s family home while they were getting ready for work and school.

Elias was sentenced in the Strand Regional Court on Tuesday after he was convicted on two counts of rape and housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances last week.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said they welcomed the sentences.

“The court sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for both counts of rape taken together. (State prosecutor) advocate Peter John Damon welcomed the sentence. He indicated that the court declared Elias as unfit to own a firearm and instructed that when Elias applies, the victim must make representations to the Department of Correctional Services indicating why the accused may not be released on parole,” said Ntabazalila.

It was revealed during court proceedings that Elias had entered the residence while the family were preparing for work and school.

The victim was combing her 2-year-old daughter’s hair as she prepared her for creche.

“He forced the victim into the bathroom and raped her twice while her family sat powerless in other rooms of the house. The victim’s name may not be published or made public due to an order in terms of Section 154 of the CPA 51 of 1977. The victim was raped vaginally from behind and forced to suck the accused’s penis while on her knees,” Ntabazalila said.

Elias, a repeat burglary offender, had threatened the victim with a knife and firearm.

“There were several toddlers in the house as well as the victim’s grandmother, who is bedridden due to a stroke she suffered. The victim sacrificed herself to save her family and the children from being (harmed) by the intruder. (Elias) then robbed the family of their laptops, cellphones, clothing items and threatened the victim that he would return that same night to properly rape her.

“The accused was arrested a day later while still wearing the victim’s Nike takkies. Elias was identified as the perpetrator at a photo identity parade by several witnesses, including the complainant. After a protracted trial of almost two years, the accused was convicted in March 2021,” said Ntabazalila.

Ntabazalila previously said the magistrate had found that on both rape charges the minimum sentence of life imprisonment was applicable.

Damon said: “The prosecution and finalisation of this matter hopefully sends out a clear message to would-be offenders that these type of offences will not be dealt with lightly. The rights of victims of these type of matters will not be trivialised and perpetrators should know that they will face the full extent of the law.”