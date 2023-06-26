Rapist Koos Kerneels sentenced to life behind bars

Six years after he and his accomplice were accused of raping a 27-year-old woman who was on her way home in Libanon, Grabouw, the Somerset West Regional Court sentenced Koos Kerneels to life behind bars. Kerneels, 48, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the incident in 2017.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said Gerald Jacobs, 39, pleaded guilty to rape at the time that the duo was arrested, and he was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by the Strand Regional Court. Kerneels, however, pleaded not guilty, and the case was transferred to trial in the Somerset West Regional Court. “The sentence followed after he and his accomplice approached the 27-year-old victim while on her way home in December 2017.

“The case was assigned to Captain Francois Boer who started an intensive investigation and collected evidence to build a strong case and present it before court, and based on this, Koos Kerneels was found guilty and sentenced. “Police management in the province thanked the investigating officer for the hard work he put into his investigation and added that the safety of women and children is a top priority of Western Cape police,” Twigg said. The sentencing came days before the Mossel Bay Regional Court sentenced Goodman Nomga to life imprisonment for rape, five years for sexual assault and three years for theft.

Twigg said Nomga had lured the victim, who was four years old at the time, by promising to buy her chips, before raping her. “In May 2004, the four-year-old victim was on her way to school when the accused picked her up along the road and said he would buy her chips. “The accused then took the victim into a bush where he brutally assaulted and raped her.

“The case was assigned to Warrant Officer Sedrick Marks of the Mossel Bay FCS Unit who started his investigation with no leads to solve the case. “DNA was discovered on the underwear of the victim and was sent for testing. “Two years later, Warrant Officer Marks arrested a suspect on a charge of rape in an unrelated matter and the DNA results revealed that this is the same suspect who raped the four-year-old girl,” said Twigg.

He added that the court ordered that Nomga’s name be written in the register of sex offenders. “The provincial police management lauded the investigating officer and the prosecuting team for making sure that a criminal lands behind bars,” he said. Meanwhile, the Wynberg Regional Court recently sentenced David van Boven to life imprisonment on three counts of rape, 15 years on two counts of robbery and five years for kidnapping.

Van Boven was alleged to have gone to the victim’s residence in Hanover Park in November 2019, where he threatened her and her sister. He tied the sister up and repeatedly raped the 16-year-old victim. Police said Van Boven fled the scene with the victim’s cellphone.

“The accused at the time of the incident was a person of interest in the Jesse Hess and her grandfather’s murders. “The case was investigated by Provincial Serious Violent Crime detective, Lieutenant Colonel Adrian Pretorius who used all his endeavours during the investigation of the case. “During court proceedings it was proven beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the heinous crime.”