Cape Times – It has been described as a natural mystery, a lone migratory seabird which breeds on remote tropical islands as far as Hawaii, has landed in the semi-desert town of Calitzdorp, in the Klein Karoo, Western Cape. Until this week, South Africans rarely came across the red-tailed tropicbird, or “air dancers”, with the last believed sighting being four years ago near Port Elizabeth.

On Saturday, a call was made to Cango Wildlife Ranch about an “odd-looking bird” which was found in, of all the places in the world, in Bergsig, Calitzdorp, by a young boy named Joseph.

The bird breeds on remote tropical islands as far east as the Hawaiian Islands, and also on the south-west Australian coast. Outside breeding season, they may travel as far north as Japan and as far south as New Zealand.

They are also known to breed on the coast of Mozambique.

Joseph, who lives in the north-western side of Royal Heights, had noticed a group of peers circling around something.

Upon investigation, he walked in on what bird enthusiasts would refer to as the most bizarre bird sighting in recent Klein Karoo history.

Karen Whitely, resident and animal welfare activist, captured the bird and delivered it to Cango Wildlife Ranch, to a baffled and intrigued team.

He, or she, as there is no way other than DNA testing of identifying gender, was taken to its on-call vet for an examination.

The bird weighed 550g, which was classified a little skinny, but not far off from its 600g to 800g range, which meant it hadn’t been “lost” for too long.

On sound advice from a specialist in the marine bird field, the team started feeding the bird squid.

“Human contact causes damage to their waterproof plumage which means our team always makes use of gloves when working with the rescued bird.

“The Cango Wildlife Ranch team has reported him to Sanccob (the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds) and have also applied for the required permits to transport (the bird) to their facility in Cape Town to ensure this exotic and fly-loving bird's long-term well-being.

“(The bird) is temporarily safely residing in Cango Wildlife Ranch’s Animal Care Centre. Due to its species-specific need for water, three lukewarm baths (between 29ºC and 30ºC) are drawn every day for much needed, and much enjoyed, swim time,” a spokesperson at the ranch said.

