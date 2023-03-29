Ravensmead clinic calls on patients to bear with them after robbers steal computers

Cape Town - The provincial Department of Health and Wellness has advised patients who visit the Ravensmead Community Day Centre (CDC) that they may be issued with temporary folders and experience longer waiting times following a break-in at the weekend. Criminals gained entry to the building through the roof, damaging the roof and ceiling, and took three computers used to update folders and update patient information.

“We can assure our patients that service delivery will continue despite the incident. “Patients may be issued with temporary folders, and we ask that you please bring your identity document/passport, hospital card and your medication packet when visiting the clinic,” the department said on Tuesday. “Please note that you may experience a longer waiting time when visiting the administration office at the CDC due to the stolen computers.”

They added that facility management was reviewing security measures to prevent further incidents. “We urge our community to help us protect all health facilities by reporting any form of suspected vandalism or suspected acts of theft and criminality to the local police.” Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said a case of business robbery was under investigation and no arrests had been made yet.

“During the weekend between Friday (March 24), 4.20pm and Monday (March 27), 6.15am, Ravensmead Community Clinic at Florida Street, Ravensmead, was broken into by unknown suspect/s. “According to reports the suspect/s gained entry through the roof of the facility and computer equipment was stolen.” Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.