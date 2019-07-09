File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Parow resident Esna Erasmus has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that Leono de Villiers, owner of MercX car dealership as well as Clifton Goldbridge Group, scammed her out of about R120 000 and a car. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “The matter you are referring to is currently under investigation by the Ravensmead police.”

Two years ago, Erasmus entered into a rent-to-buy agreement with the MercX car dealership to buy her son a 2014 Suzuki Alto.

According to her, MercX was to pay the bank on her behalf but failed to do so, which resulted in the car being repossessed in May this year.

Erasmus had been paying a monthly instalment of R5 000 for two years, until a sheriff of the high court showed up at her doorstep on May 30 with a court order stating that her car was one of nine to be collected.

MercX has since closed down and Erasmus has lost all the money she paid.

“I was dumbstruck because I had never skipped a payment and I said I even have proof.

"But I did not have a choice, I could not disobey a high court order so they took the vehicle,” she said.

“I called De Villiers later that day and he said sorry, it was his fault and he would get me another car.

"I gave him 48 hours to either get me another vehicle or give me my money back.”

After nothing happened, Erasmus went to the police.

Another MercX customer, Mark Rombouts, bought a Chevrolet Spark from the dealer in October 2018.

“I got the car for R30 000 and it was repossessed the same day as Esna’s was. I just wanted to buy my girlfriend a car, now I don't know what to do,” he said.

Approached for comment, De Villiers denied all claims that the bank was repossessing vehicles sold by his company, despite a court order clearly stating so.

He said clients had not paid him on time and he had the right to cancel contracts on that basis.

“Mrs Erasmus had, on numerous occasions, paid late or never paid, hence we have all the right to cancel the agreement.

"During the rent-to-buy term clients must service the vehicles on or before the service due dates and pay the monthly rental on the specified day. If they don't comply with these basic terms, vehicles are taken back,” he said.