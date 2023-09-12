Raymond Ackerman made a difference, mourners told

Raymond Ackerman can rest knowing he made a difference. This was the sentiment expressed by his son Gareth Ackerman, as emotions ran high at the memorial service of the Pick n Pay founder, held at the Clovelly Golf Club on Monday – his favourite place.

Ackerman, who died last week at the age of 92, was remembered as a visionary South African and committed philanthropist. He leaves his widow, Wendy, children Gareth, Kathy, Suzanne, and Jonathan, his 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. At the start of the memorial proceedings on Monday, an interview filmed in 2022 was shown where Ackerman reflected on topics of family, relationships and people.

“We have so much to offer this country. Yes there’s a lot of unemployment, a lot of people are worried, but it’s very similar to 1960 when we started to make our home here and try to do something worthwhile. “The closeness of family to me is as important as anything else. It’s not just ‘oh we’re having a successful business’, it’s valuing family and keeping family together. I’m a great believer in family,” he had said. Wendy said her late husband would be home at weekends and they’d always do something with the family on a Sunday.

Jonathan, his youngest son, opened the service, which was followed by a traditional Jewish chant, which speaks to a human being’s days on Earth being limited, so each day counted. Gareth Ackerman said: “Raymond Ackerman my father was an exceptional retailer and of course was so much more than that, he was a devoted family man and an extraordinary husband. “Importantly, he was at his best when he was a statesman, truly a unique human being. He could never understand why people would not just do the right thing.

“Raymond believed in hope and in leading people to achieve that hopeful outcome. Raymond’s innate kindness is at the heart of the values that have guided Pick n Pay.” A child from each of his children shared a special word about their grandfather. His oldest grandson, Nicholas, said: “Being one of his grandchildren, we got so much more, we got his unconditional love, his undying support and hours upon hours of his precious time. “As I got older, our relationship evolved, going from being a grandson relationship to one of being one of my closest friends, speaking in person or on the phone just about every week.