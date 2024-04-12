Re-offending prisoners to serve new sentences

Prisoners who re-offend upon their release on the special remission programme will have to serve the new sentences imposed by courts. Their imposed sentences will be recalculated to cater for previous unexpired sentences.

This was according to Justice and Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola when he was responding to parliamentary questions from DA MP Janho Engelbrecht. This week, the Cape Times reported that out of the 16 472 inmates who were released on the special remission programme, 433 had re-offended as of February 29 this year. There were two prisoners out of 326 who were granted special remission since October 2023, who were also re-arrested for committing offences.

The special remission process was announced in August 2023 and ended on November 2. Among those released was former president Jacob Zuma. Engelbrecht had enquired whether the inmates who had re-offended would be required to continue serving their original sentence as a result of being found guilty of another offence.

Lamola said a total of 13 504 offenders were unconditionally released as they had reached their sentence expiry date upon the granting of special remission. “A total of 2 570 offenders were released into the supervision of community corrections in order to continue serving their sentences as parolees. “It has been found that four parolees who are monitored under the community corrections system have been re-arrested for allegedly committing crimes for house breaking, assault and absconding,” he said.

Lamola also said the prisoners released on the special remission programme that had re-offended would undergo the criminal justice system procedure. “Parolees who are re-arrested for allegedly committing crimes have been re-admitted and will go through court processes and may be required to serve the remaining part of their original sentence based on merits.” The minister said those released prisoners sentenced for committing offences would have their sentences recalculated to serve the period they had not completed.

“Offenders who are found guilty of criminal offences will have to serve their sentences as imposed by courts and their sentences will be recalculated to cater for previous unexpired sentences. “Offenders may therefore be required to serve the remaining part of their sentence, including the sentence of further charge,” Lamola said. Asked about the offences committed by each of the 16 472 inmates who were released from prison in terms of the special remission programme, Lamola said the actual number of prisoners released was fewer.

“It should, however, be noted that subsequent to verification, a total of 16 074 offenders were released, not 16 472 as stated in the question.” According to his response, 4 510 prisoners were released in the Gauteng region, 3 653 in the Western Cape, 2 650 in the Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West regions, 1 970 in KwaZulu-Natal, 1 787 in the Free State and Northern Cape region, as well as 1 504 in the Eastern Cape. A total of 14 979 male prisoners and 1 095 female prisoners were released on special remission.