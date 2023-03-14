Recall issued after portable chargers in SA explode, melt

Cape Town - The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers in possession of gizzu 300wh and 500wh portable power stations to immediately stop using them and return them to the supplier. This, as the devices combust while charging, posing a fire hazard to nearby furniture.

“The importer and distributor, Syntech Distribution (Pty) Ltd (supplier) informed the commission of the precautionary recall of these products following reports of fire hazards. “These devices combusted while charging. “According to this importer, the product was imported from China and distributed (sold) by Takealot.com; Builders Warehouse, Makro, Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

“The affected devices have a battery manufacturing flaw which presents a possibility of the product self-combusting and melting when it is charging. “In cases where the product’s battery does self-combust, a non-toxic cloud of smoke is released, which may present a fire hazard to nearby furniture.” Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, said: “This recall comes at the time where South Africans are grappling with the effects of rolling blackouts and trying to circumvent the effects of load shedding. It is estimated that 3500 units were sold.”