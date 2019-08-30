The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The fight against childhood cancer at one of two oncology-haematology units in Cape Town received a massive boost to further enable children like 7-year-old Mikah Saunders to receive world-class paediatric care. Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital yesterday opened its brand new oncology-haematology unit after having embarked on renovations last year.

The refurbished unit, which provides child stem cell transplant services for indigent patients in Sub-Saharan Africa, was officially unveiled yesterday, with special guests, including former patient, Mikah.

From Mitchells Plain, Mikah was diagnosed with cancer on June 5. Doctors suspected that she had appendicitis.

Her 29-year-old mother, Dorinda Saunders, said: “A number of blood tests were done, but cancer was not detected. She was later operated on for her appendix. When we were back home I noticed that she was still not herself and called the doctors.

“Further tests were done and a mass growth was found on the left side close to the appendix. She had an operation and the 3cm growth, which looked like an eyeball, was removed. I will never forget that day,” she said.

Dorinda said the journey was stressful but the hospital made it comfortable for them.

“She was surrounded with children with the same diagnoses as her, so she was comfortable to remove her cap and also make friends.

"Thank you to the doctors and nurses who help the children get better and to the people who donate to the hospital. She is her bubbly self now, although she is not ready to go back to modelling.

“She had long hair and losing her hair was the toughest part, so we sat down with her and explained everything. She has been so brave,” Dorinda said.

The upgraded unit now includes state-of-the-art ECG (electrocardiography) monitors, private consulting rooms, and isolation areas, as well as a counselling room for a social worker.

It also includes fully equipped ablution facilities for families.

Provision has been made for a clinical area dedicated to research, and the capacity for transplants and cancer research in the vital area of infection control has been expanded.

Professor Alan Davidson, head of the unit said: “The upgrade and expansion now provides a safer environment and added comfort and privacy for the 2 000 children admitted and 5 000 outpatient visitors who rely on this service annually.”

Children’s Hospital Trust executive officer Chantel Cooper said: “The brave warriors and their families who are fighting this illness call this unit their second home, and together with the staff have become a family.

" The little patients, their families spend a considerable amount of time in the unit and the upgrade not only provides much needed space from a clinical point of view, it also provides patients and their families a significant degree of comfort while they are in the unit.”

Cape Times