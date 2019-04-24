The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Picture: Chris McCarthy

Cape Town – A multimillion-rand upgrade of the emergency unit at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital is set to improve the flow of patients through the centre. Building is expected to be completed at the end of next year. Head of fund-raising for Red Cross’s Children’s Hospital Trust Chantel Cooper said the aim of the expansion and upgrade was to continue providing the best possible care for paediatric patients in a family-friendly environment.

“The medical team at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and partners identified key areas that needed to be upgraded and expanded to ensure that children continue to receive the best possible care and that their families are supported while these young patients are receiving emergency care.”

She said the key changes would include upgrades to specialised units of care in the emergency centre (EC) like the burns rooms, decontamination room, family counselling room and triage rooms.

“The improvements are aimed at improving the flow of patients through the Emergency Centre. We are upgrading and expanding the current EC to ensure that our young patients receive the best possible care and that families are comfortable while they wait. The new upgrades will improve the flow of patients and hopefully reduce the pressure placed on staff.”

The estimated cost of the upgrade to the EC, that sees an average of 45 000 patients each year, is R112 million.

“The project will give the EC a much-needed upgrade so that critically-ill and injured and their families are given the best possible care and support.”

Cape Times