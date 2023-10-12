Red Cross hospital’s RX Radio to conquer city marathon in efforts to raise funds

RX RADIO is once again setting out to conquer the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon as the children’s broadcaster’s very own reporter, Qaqamba Cuba and Southern Striders club runner, Alan Jacobs have teamed up to help raise funds for the station. The RX Radio station is run by and for children, situated at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town.

In a generous move, the Warrior on Wheels Foundation sponsored a buggy for Cuba who is not only an RX Radio reporter and board member, but also a law student at UWC who lives with Congenital Scoliosis but refuses to let her condition impede her spirit. They will be running the 42.2km race on Sunday to raise funds for RX Radio which has been struggling since the fund-raising landscape drastically changed post Covid-19. Station manager Noluyolo Ngomani said they have been battling to secure enough funds to allow them to continue the mission of providing broadcasting skills, knowledge and entertainment to children with and without chronic conditions and disabilities.

In 2022, three runners from the Southern Striders Team including Jacobs, Gavin Craig and RX Radio Board member Geetesh Solanki took on the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon to raise funds for the station. This year, they are inviting running supporters to join Jacobs and create their own fund-raising pages, then ask their personal networks to donate to their page. To support Jacobs and Cuba, visit RX Radio's Warriors on Wheels.