Red Dot taxi service for health workers in Western Cape

Cape Town – The province yesterday launched its Red Dot service, a partnership between the government and the minibus taxi industry to deliver critical transport services as part of the fight against Covid-19. Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said, beginning on Tuesday, these services will safely transport essential health-care workers who have been left stranded due to limited public transport operating hours in the evenings. The service is called Red Dot because of the sticker on the vehicles, making them easily identifiable for intended passengers. Level 4 regulations allow essential service employees with the required permits to use chartered transport at times that suit their shifts and working hours. “Red Dot Lite will provide a chartered transport service for those Department of Health employees who need to travel for work between 7pm and 5am.”

From June 1, the service will also transport people who have tested positive for Covid-19 or are at high risk of being exposed to the virus.

“Because many people are unable to quarantine or isolate themselves, the Department of Health has established public quarantine and isolation facilities across the Western Cape.

"Because there are high risks associated with transporting such people, special precautions are required. Red Dot will support the effective functioning of these facilities by providing safe transport for those who need it,” Madikizela said.

The fleet will initially comprise 100 minibuses, owned by Umanyano Travel Services. The vehicles will be placed where they can best serve the needs of Red Dot and Red Dot Lite users.

The transport provided will make use of a dedicated fleet of vehicles and will follow strict safety and hygiene protocols, including rigorous cleaning and sanitisation of vehicles after every trip, the use of masks and appropriate protective gear and a less-than-50% capacity, or seven-passenger restrictions.

“I want to thank Santaco Western Cape for their co-operation, enthusiasm and support,” Madikizela said.

Cape Times