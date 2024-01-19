Reddam House buzzes with excitement celebrating top achievers

Reddam House campuses were abuzz with excitement on Thursday as pupils received their Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate matric exam results and celebrated top achievers. Across the Constantia, Atlantic Seaboard and Durbanville campuses, the schools reported 120 matrics achieving 308 distinctions, averaging at 2.57 distinctions per pupil, with 39 pupils achieving four or more distinctions.

And having achieved their goals – in some cases, even more– some of the top achievers said they were relieved that the wait for their results was finally over. Joseph Carmody from Reddam House Constantia achieved a national ranking within the top 5% in six or more subjects, placing him on the IEB Outstanding Achievement List. He achieved nine distinctions. His highest mark was 99% for Maths. Donna Schmidt, who achieved eight distinctions, said she now looks forward to her future plans of studying molecular biology and biotechnology.

“I’m very excited about my future plans and manifesting that this is what I will be able to do. “I got an A-aggregate and eight distinctions so I’m very happy. I was aiming for that and I’m very glad that I got to pull it off in the end,” Donna said. Ella Spinks said she had been accepted to study medicine. She achieved six distinctions.

“I got an A-aggregate with six distinctions, which has been the highest average I got so far at Reddam – I’m very happy with my achievement and look forward to using these marks towards my future career and study paths. “It was a nerve-racking wait just coming back from December holidays and you realise there are still matric results waiting,” Ella said. Sachin Eaves, who also achieved six distinctions and an A-aggregate, said he is excited to study actuarial science this year.

“It’s also been my highest achievement since Grade 5. I think what our school does really well is they mark you much harsher than what the IEB would mark you, so your marks differ, but you have prepared,” Sachin said. With her passion for fashion, Anisa Gugwini said she looks forward to having a braai with her mother and sister to celebrate her marks at the weekend before she embarks on her fashion design studies this year. “I feel very relaxed with our results finally made available. I’m very pleased with my results and know that I worked hard enough,” said Gugwini.