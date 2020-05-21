Refugee ‘refused re-entry’ to Bellville’s Paint City camp on returning from funeral

Cape Town – A refugee from the Paint City camp in Bellville says he has not been allowed back inside to his family after returning from a funeral. Following the announcement of the national lockdown, the group of refugees who were living on the streets of the city centre for nearly six months were relocated to alternative sites outside the Bellville CBD and Wingfield Military site in Goodwood as part of measures to comply with the National State of Disaster and the associated regulations. The camp in Paint City houses about 680 refugees, while about 650 are at the Wingfield Military site. Refugee Alpha Tshisambu said he was not allowed back in the camp by security officials after returning from a funeral two weeks ago while his wife and children were still inside. “I did ask them for permission to go to a funeral of one of my friends who had died. Then I called the one who is in charge of security later that day, around 4pm, and I explained to him that I do have to sleep over, I will come back in the morning, and he said: ‘Okay, in the morning you can come in’.

“The morning when I came back, they said to me that I’m not allowed to go back in because I slept out of the shelter,” he said.

Tshisambu is currently staying with a friend in Kraaifontein.

“Where must I stay when I don’t have a house?” he said. “I must stay outside of the tent till lockdown finishes; now where will I stay when I don’t have a house or job to pay rent?”

Another refugee, Bigabwa Bititi, alleged he was attacked by fellow refugees when he returned to the camp after a clinic visit.

“I went to the clinic early in the morning. I was having back pain and the doctor gave me a medical prescription. I went to look for a friend to help me with R100 to buy this tablet.

"I didn’t find him at home; he told me I should wait for him until he came back, so I slept there and when I went back to the camp I was beaten and brutalised,” said Bititi.

Refugee leader Aline Bukuru said: “In this Covid-19 pandemic we always refuse people (permission) to go out unless you are going to the hospital and you have an appointment, or in case of emergency.

“We are trying to protect ourselves; we don’t allow people to go out, and when people go out it’s a must that we know. Maybe those people are lying.

“When people go out, we always check if they came back,” she added.

The City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, referred questions to the Department of Public Works (DPW).

The department referred the query to Home Affairs.

Minister Patricia de Lille’s spokesperson, Zara Nicholson, said: “The issue of refugees is not the mandate of the DPW.

“We were only requested to help identify land to accommodate the refugees, but the operations of those sites is not within the mandate and responsibilities of DPW.”

Despite several attempts, the Department of Home Affairs did not respond to questions.

Cape Times