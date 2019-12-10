Refugees, City of Cape Town seeking solution to dispute after court ruling









Refugees living in Greenmarket Square’s Methodist Church are expected to meet with authorities today. File picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Leaders of protesting refugees sheltering in Greenmarket Square’s Methodist Church are expected to meet with City, Law Enforcement and police today to try to find amicable ways of resolving their dispute around the protesters’ presence in the City centre. The City last week issued the refugees with a notice to evacuate the area around Greenmarket Square. They were served a notice to appear in court yesterday. The City said the notice was not an eviction application but related to the conduct of the refugees, who had violated its by-laws. It asked that the refugees be ordered to refrain from conducting any form of sit-in protests, intimidation, threats, harassing officials or persons involved with law enforcement, damaging assets or facilities or preventing persons from entering or leaving the property along sections of Longmarket and Burg streets, including the pavements and Greenmarket Square. At court yesterday the parties were directed to meet and discuss amicable solutions to their dispute and report back to the court on Friday.

Refugee leader Jean-Pierre Bacous, in reporting back on the case to the refugees inside the church, told how he had justified their survival actions.

“I told the court we have to cook, because we need to eat and that we need to wash our bodies and clothes and that women and children and men should not have to sleep outside.

“We appreciated the judge today. She is a human being who has a sense of humour. We appreciate how the high court judge seeks to resolve the issue.

“We are not criminals. We don’t attack anybody. In fact, we protect the tourists who come here (to Greenmarket Square stalls).

“We have rights as human beings,” said Bacous.

Afterwards Bacous led a Home Affairs Department official on an inspection of the conditions under which refugees live in and around the church.

Cape Times