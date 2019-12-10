The City last week issued the refugees with a notice to evacuate the area around Greenmarket Square. They were served a notice to appear in court yesterday.
The City said the notice was not an eviction application but related to the conduct of the refugees, who had violated its by-laws.
It asked that the refugees be ordered to refrain from conducting any form of sit-in protests, intimidation, threats, harassing officials or persons involved with law enforcement, damaging assets or facilities or preventing persons from entering or leaving the property along sections of Longmarket and Burg streets, including the pavements and Greenmarket Square.
At court yesterday the parties were directed to meet and discuss amicable solutions to their dispute and report back to the court on Friday.