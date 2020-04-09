Refugees grateful to be relocated to Wingfield military base

Cape Town – More than 450 refugees and asylum seekers who were sent from pillar to post have been moved to the Wingfield Military Base near Goodwood, where they are expected to stay for the duration of the national lockdown. The late relocation of the refugees and asylum seekers comes after a squabble between the City and the departments of Home Affairs and Public Works and Infrastructure over location. Neighbouring communities are also not supporting having the refugees on their doorstep. The first group of refugees were moved by police from the Central Methodist Mission Church and taken to the Paint City site in Bellville. The City had criticised the move, saying they were moved there because Wingfield base was not ready last week. “We did not condemn SAPS for their action, but pointed out we disagreed with their plan to relocate refugees to Paint City,” mayor Dan Plato said.

According to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his Public Works and Infrastructure counterpart Patricia de Lille, both the Paint City and Wingfield sites were identified for temporary shelter of asylum seekers and refugees.

Speaking at the Wingfield venue yesterday, spokesperson for the refugees, Papy Sukami said they were grateful that relief had been provided for them.

“For the first time we feel like we are being treated like human beings. The process of being relocated went smooth and there was no law enforcement to intimidate us.

"Women and children were vulnerable in the streets amid Covid-19 with no physical distancing. The tents are spacious and we have electricity.

"We don’t know what will be the way forward after this but hoping there will be engagements with officials,” said Sukami.

He said they were also hoping to be provided with mattresses, food, plugs and protective equipment including masks, soon.

