Refugees housed at Cape Town church ‘ready to leave the country on foot’









Refugees at the Central Methodist Church in the CBD. Photo: Brendan Magaar / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Refugees who have been housed at the Central Methodist Mission Church for the past two weeks said they were ready to leave the premises and the country by foot after they were asked to vacate the church. “We’re following the stories about our brothers and sisters who were arrested in Johannesburg. Once they are released and everything is sorted, we will leave,” said Jean-Pierre Balous, speaking on behalf of the refugees. “We’re getting out of South Africa to any border that is near, we can’t continue being treated as less than human. “We thank the church for accommodating us so far. The reality is we are being chased out,” he said. The refugees have been living in and around the church since they were evicted from the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in nearby Waldorf Square on October 30.

The church’s Reverend Alan Storey addressed the congregation, including refugees, yesterday.

“We said from the beginning that this would be temporary; a temporary situation that resulted from the violent dispersing of protesting refugees by the police.

“A centre for refugees is urgent, people need proper documentation, children need to be registered and recognised if they are born here, to get into school.

“If the group decides to walk, they should be allowed to do so in peace. I want to thank you for being here,” Storey said.

On Friday, things took a turn for the worse when Storey led a group, including the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), to speak to the refugees in the church about the processes of getting them settled elsewhere and the options available to them.

People were unhappy with what was being said and some acts of violence broke out.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen and Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba were attacked in the process.

The SAHRC has condemned the incident.

“The SAHRC condemns the violent attack and assault. The commission will continue in its efforts to resolve the occupation of UNHCR offices by refugees and asylum seekers.

‘‘The commission reiterates that the occupation of UNHCR offices does not serve the needs of asylum seekers and refugees, as resettlement is entirely based on the willingness of receiving countries of final destination.

‘‘The commission, the UNHCR and authorities will continue in their endeavours to address the concerns of the group of asylum seekers and refugees concerned, as well as all other non-nationals in South Africa who are concerned by acts of xenophobia.”

Cape Times