Accused child rapist and murderer Regan Zietsman appeared in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court earlier today. Daily Voice

Accused child rapist and murderer Regan Zietsman appeared in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court earlier today. Zietsman’s case has been postponed to June 4 for an identity parade as well as DNA test results to come back, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Zietsman, 35, was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of 6-year-old Delvina Europa after the girl went missing on March 24.

Delvina’s lifeless body was found two days later in a bushes in the quiet Moravian mission station town, Elim.

Last month Zietsman, who was known by Delvina’s family, abandoned his bail application for unknown reasons in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court.

In the wake of Delvina’s murder, the Elim community united in prayer as its residents were shocked by the brutal killing.

Previously the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the man had previously been convicted of sexual assault.

At a previous court appearance, Elim residents protested at the court’s doorsteps and advised the court that the community’s tempers were flared when the news of Delvina’s rape and murder was received.

Residents said it would be best for Zietsman to remain in custody as “the safety of the accused cannot be guaranteed” if he had gone ahead with his bail application.

Elim CPF spokesperson Martin Salies said they echoed the sentiments of the residents to oppose bail.

Zietsman was taken in for questioning shortly after Delvina’s disappearance and was subsequently arrested as he was the last person seen with Delvina entering a bushy area.

CAPE TIMES



