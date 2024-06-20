‘Registered person’ suspended in connection with multi-fatality George building collapse

With an engineer now placed on precautionary suspension in connection with the multi-fatality building collapse in George, the statutory body Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) has called on all affected stakeholders to submit reports to assist in their further investigations. ECSA announced this week that a “registered person” was placed on precautionary suspension after the body exercised its powers under Section 14 of the Engineering Profession Act.

This as police said their investigations were ongoing after all deceased were formally identified and the last body was handed over to the next of kin on June 10. ECSA spokesperson Sybil Dlamini said the decision was taken to “protect any potential and/or actual prejudice to public health and safety as a result of engineering-related undertakings”. Dlamini confirmed that the registered person was informed of the council’s decision on June 12.

“ECSA is committed to managing this incident with utmost diligence, not only through its internal processes, but also by providing full and continuous co-operation with law-enforcement agencies. “To preserve the integrity of these investigations, the complete and further particulars of this matter cannot be shared prematurely,” said Dlamini. Dlamini noted the precautionary suspension by the council was not a disciplinary action but a temporary removal of and/or restriction on all of the registered person’s rights, privileges and/or activities associated with professional registration with the ECSA.

“Council will maintain this suspension until a decision is made regarding the potential charges against the registered person and/or the finalisation of any subsequent disciplinary action or appeal.” The registered person – a person suited to different levels of qualification and experience in the engineering field – must provide in seven days “a comprehensive list of all engineering-related undertakings, projects, and services rendered by the registered person in both personal and professional capacities, whether trading under the name and style of Mitchell and Associates or otherwise”. “Subsequent to receipt of these reports, a panel of ECSA-appointed investigators will review the reports and prepare a report with findings, focusing on structural integrity, for presentation to the Investigating Committee. The Investigating Committee will then consider these findings and recommend any necessary steps to the Council,” said Dlamini.

Attempts to reach Liatel Developments – development contractor in control of the construction and building site – were unsuccessful. Enquiries to land owners Neo Victoria Developments and structural and civil engineers Mitchell & Associates, were not answered by deadline on Wednesday. SAPS spokesperson, Christopher Spies, said the police investigation at the construction site was concluded and evidence gathered at the site forms part of the ongoing police probe.