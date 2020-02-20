So says Pharmaceutical Society of SA spokesperson Dr Johan Kruger, who was reacting to a campaign by the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) for the medications to be reclassified.
Codeine-containing drugs were combined with soda to create the illegal street drug lean, which was growing in popularity among schoolchildren, especially on the Cape Flats, Grassy Park CPF chairperson Melvin Jonkers said.
He said Grassy Park police, in a joint operation with the CPF and neighbourhood watches, recently found codeine-containing drugs and dagga hidden in a hole in the backyard of a 62-year-old resident’s house in Grassy Park.
The resident was apparently the janitor at a high school in the area, Jonkers said.