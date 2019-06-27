One of the flamingos rescued as a chick from Kamfers Dam in Kimberley earlier this year has been spotted at Luderitz, Namibia. Photo: Facebook (Save the Flamingos)

Cape Town – Flamingos that were reared by rescue groups after being abandoned as chicks at Kamfers Dam near Kimberley have been spotted in Namibia and East London following their release into the wild. Earlier this year, more than 2 000 lesser flamingo chicks were abandoned at the dam as it ran dry.

They were taken in by animal rescue groups countrywide, and last week nearly a 100 that reached maturity were returned to the dam from Montecasino Bird Gardens in Johannesburg.

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) in Table View received more than 500 of the chicks. In April, Sanccob returned 42 grown birds to the dam, while the undeveloped remained at its facility. Since then, they too have been taken back.

Sanccob rehabilitation manager Nicky Stander said one of the flamingos had been spotted in Namibia.

“They are being monitored to see if they are feeding, staying with the flock, and looking happy. One of those released went to Namibia, which is unusual.

"Some are being found in East London. Some of them are staying (at Kamfers Dam) and some are moving along. It depends on food availability. With it being winter, food is scarce.”

Stander said it was possible some would make their way to Cape Town.

“We admitted 560 chicks and suffered a huge mortality rate. Only 98 were sent back to Kimberley. The biggest reason (for them dying) was that they were so compromised.

"They were small and they had no immunity; some died en route. That really was a critical time for them (when they were abandoned) to feed from their mothers, and they were not able to cope. It was a difficult time, but the ones we did save, they are doing well.”

Elaine Reeve, curator at Montecasino Bird Gardens, said: “The bird gardens is equipped to rear flamingo chicks as we have a colony of greater and Caribbean flamingos, and we have had success with our babies.

"This also meant we could share our formula with other organisations that were part of the rescue operation.”

