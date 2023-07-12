A serial rapist who brought terror to Beaufort West, attacking two women while on bail for another rape, has been sentenced to two life terms and five years’ imprisonment. The Beaufort West Regional Court also declared Silindile April unfit to possess a firearm. This after his conviction on two counts of rape and assault with grievous bodily harm.

He committed the crimes between 2017 and 2019. “ April’s reign of terror against women started in Prince Valley, Beaufort West, in 2017 when he broke into the house of a 20-year-old woman, raped her, and stole her goods. He was arrested and later granted bail,” said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila. In November the same year, he entered the house of a 26-year-old woman and raped and assaulted her.

According to Ntabazalila, on June 26, 2019, he was at a house where a 27-year-old woman was visiting a friend. Early the next morning, the woman wanted to go home and April offered to accompany her as he stayed in the same street. “On the way home, he strangled the victim, banged her head against the ground, and then raped her. The woman’s neighbours heard her scream and came out to check what was happening and the accused ran away when he saw the neighbours coming out,” said Ntabazalila.

In the case of the Prince Valley woman, 20, April pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for rape and five years for housebreaking. While serving the sentence, he was charged for the two other rapes and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after his DNA was found and matched on the national DNA data register system. “After many challenges including the accused changing legal representatives, the trial started on August 2022 where he pleaded not guilty to the two counts of rape and a count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” said Ntabazalila.

Prosecutor Hyron Goulding said that in April this year an email was sent to April’s lawyers asking if he still denied the DNA evidence linking him to the rape of the 26-year-old woman. “The State was ready to call a Cape Town and Pretoria laboratory assistant to testify on the DNA evidence obtained. I sent another email on June 19 where the defence informed me that the accused had changed his instructions and admitted committing all the offences. On July 7 he formally admitted committing the offences in court and was found guilty on all the charges,” said Goulding. Goulding argued that April did not show genuine remorse, but self-pity because his lies were caught out and he could not dispute the DNA evidence.

Ilitha Labantu spokeperson Siya Monakali said rape in South Africa had reached incomprehensible levels. “While we welcome the lengthy sentence, we are, however, deeply concerned that the case dragged on for so long, about five years is an extremely long time for a case of this nature. Much needs to be said about the manner in which cases of rape are dealt with in South Africa, as rape perpetrators receive bail and often go out into society and perpetrate the same crimes they were initially arrested for. Our criminal justice system needs much attention,” he said. Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons said serial rapists who targeted young, vulnerable women must experience the full extent of the law.