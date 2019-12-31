Relative appears in court after confessing to killing Allishandre Floors, 16









Allishandre Floors Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The relative arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Allishandre Floors made a brief appearance in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where the case was postponed for further investigation. Francois Thorne, 41, a relative of the teenager’s mother, Elsabe Floors, will stay behind bars until the case is heard again on January 14. Thorne was arrested last week and confessed to the murder of Floors, who was reported missing three days before Christmas in her home town of Storms River, near Tsitsikamma in the Eastern Cape. She attended George High School in the Southern Cape, and would stay with an aunt during the academic year. Thorne led police to a plantation about 10km outside of Storms River, where her body had been dumped.

A police source in the Eastern Cape said yesterday that the case was postponed to January 14 for a bail application and further investigation.

Police had deployed search and rescue teams in the Storms River area when Floors went missing. Detectives followed-up on leads, which led to the arrest of Thorne.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga had said that the possibility of additional charges could not be ruled out.

Gender-based violence pressure group SA Women Fight Back have started an online petition to oppose bail for the suspect, which has reached over 1500 signatures.

Floors’s aunt in Storms River, Anthea Kivietts, said the family were unable to attend the court case yesterday but had a community member at court.

“This person is not known to us but is a relative of Allishandre’s mother. We have made it clear to the investigating officers and the prosecutor that we want him to stay behind bars,” she said.

Kivietts said that Floors’s body had yet to be released to the family, but at present, her funeral was planned for Saturday.

Cape Times