Francois Thorne, 41, a relative of the teenager’s mother, Elsabe Floors, will stay behind bars until the case is heard again on January 14.
Thorne was arrested last week and confessed to the murder of Floors, who was reported missing three days before Christmas in her home town of Storms River, near Tsitsikamma in the Eastern Cape.
She attended George High School in the Southern Cape, and would stay with an aunt during the academic year.
Thorne led police to a plantation about 10km outside of Storms River, where her body had been dumped.