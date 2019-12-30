Relative arrested for murder of Allishandre Floors, 16









Allishandre Floors Photo: Supplied Cape Town – A relative of slain 16-year-old Allishandre Floors is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today after confessing to her murder. Allishandre was reported missing three days before Christmas in Storms River near Tsitsikamma in the Eastern Cape. She was last seen in the company of her 41-year-old relative, who police arrested on Friday. Her body was recovered in a plantation a few kilometres outside Storms River. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sibongile Soci said search and rescue teams descended on the area while detectives followed up on leads. “The leads paid off and the suspect was arrested. He led the police to the plantation about 10 kilometres outside Storms River, where the body was found.

“The suspect is related to the deceased and it was also confirmed that he was the person who was last seen with the teenager,” said Soci.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga said: “We commend the police for the swift arrest of the suspect and condemn the incident.

"We urge the investigators to dig deep to unearth all the circumstances leading up to this brutal murder. The possibility of additional charges at a later stage of the investigation cannot be ruled out.”

Allishandre’s aunt, Lusinda Floors, from George, said the family was still coming to terms with the murder and would meet this week.

“Allishandre lived with me during the school term and went home to her grandmother. I only found out she was missing when I phoned her on Christmas.

"We were praying for her safe return but then we heard that this relative had confessed to the murder and showed where he left her body,” she said.

Floors said a memorial service at George High School was planned for later this week.

She also planned to go to Storms River to make funeral arrangements with the family. Floors was a pupil at George High School, whose principal Morton van Rooyen posted on Facebook: “George High mourns the tragic passing of one of our pupils. Our deepest condolences to the family - may her soul rest in peace “.

Gender-based violence pressure group SA Women Fight Back have started an online petition to oppose bail.

Any person who can assist the police with information is urged to contact the investigating officer Zola Joko on 082 391 7063 or 042 281 7722.

Cape Times