Allishandre was reported missing three days before Christmas in Storms River near Tsitsikamma in the Eastern Cape. She was last seen in the company of her 41-year-old relative, who police arrested on Friday.
Her body was recovered in a plantation a few kilometres outside Storms River.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sibongile Soci said search and rescue teams descended on the area while detectives followed up on leads.
“The leads paid off and the suspect was arrested. He led the police to the plantation about 10 kilometres outside Storms River, where the body was found.