Relative’s shock at finding mom’s body with eyes gouged out

Cape Town - A relative of 34-year-old Wongeka Vimbayo who visited her house in Khayelitsha made the grim discovery of her lifeless naked body in bed with her eyes gouged out. Vimbayo’s family fear she may have been raped before being killed and dumped in her shack in Qandu-Qandu informal settlement near Green Point. According to her 31-year-old brother, Mandlenkosi, the young mother’s body was found on Wednesday after she was last seen by her friends the previous Sunday. “My cousin, who stays opposite her shack, said he left for the weekend and came back on Monday, but he didn’t go to check up on her. When he wanted to visit her on Tuesday the house was locked. So he assumed she must be with friends,” said Mandlenkosi. He said the relative went to eat at his sister’s house on Wednesday .

“Apparently the house was still locked and he remembered there was a faulty window. He managed to open it and immediately saw Wongeka’s body lying on the bed.

“He was not sure if she was still alive because she was not responding when he called her. He called my older sister and the police. The boyfriend came a few minutes later but I don’t know who informed him. Then I also rushed to the scene.

“Her face had sand on and one hand was swollen up and bruised. She had no eyes. The evil person removed my sister’s eyes. We do believe she was raped because she was naked and that she might have been killed elsewhere, dumped there and locked up to rot,” said Mandlenkosi.

Today the family is expecting to view the body at Tygerberg Hospital.

“My parents in the Eastern Cape are devastated. I am worried about their health because they’re old. I don’t know what we will tell Wongeka’s 5-year-old son.

“We are really hoping that the police won’t fail us. My sister was a dedicated community activist loved by many. She also loved soccer,” he said.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the circumstance leading to the murder were being investigation by Khayelitsha detectives with no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times