Relief after aunt’s boyfriend convicted of killing 2-year-old Oyingcwele

Cape Town - “After today, I have hope in the justice system.” These were the words of Crossroads mother Siphesihle Zokufa, 27, after the man on trial over the murder of her 2-year-old son, Oyingcwele Zokufa, was convicted of kidnapping and premeditated murder. Mzimhle Jikwana, 32, appeared in the Western Cape High Court yesterday. Oyingcwele went missing on August 26 after Jikwana had an argument with the toddler's aunt, who he was dating at the time. The child's body was found four days later in a shallow grave in the bushes on the side of the N2, near Philippi after Jikwana apparently led the police to where he had buried him. Zokufa said the journey to Jikwana's conviction had been long and tiring.

“Usually we would sit up in the gallery far from him, but this time we were behind him, just two metres away from him and I wished I could strangle him. After today I have hope in the justice system. I could see he was unhappy about the outcome,” said Zokufa.

A post-mortem report concluded that Oyingcwele died of poisoning and strangulation could have been an addition, according to Judge Monde Samela, who was citing a doctor.

“The accused in his plea explanation states that the murder was without premeditation.

Convicted child killer and kidnapper Mzimhle Jikwana. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

“At the end of the State's case, the accused decided not to testify in this matter.

“I am of the view that the accused was expected to give evidence and tell the court the entire story that led to the killing of the child.

“As he decided not to testify, the court is entitled to draw inferences against the accused as he failed to rebut the evidence of the State witness against him.

“There were some indicators that the accused planned or premeditated the murder. He had promised to bring back the child to the mother on three occasions, but failed to fulfil his promise,” said Judge Samela.

The court heard that Jikwana had made a number of threats, including bringing Oyingcwele back in Tupperware container, and that the aunt did not know what he was capable of.He allegedly took the police and the family on a wild goose chase.

The field along the N2 where Oyingcwele Zokufa's body was found. Photo: AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was adjourned to March 1 for a pre-sentencing report. Ilitha Labantu outreach officer Nombeko Leputhing said they were relieved at the outcome as it gave hope that the accused would get a harsh sentence.

“This toddler was brutally killed and deserves to get justice. The judgement has paved the way for the family to believe he will rot in jail.

“The accused used the child's trust to destroy him and his family, and our communities don't need heartless people like him.”

Meanwhile, religious leaders and communities joined hands to lift up the spirits and comfort the families of victims of abuse at a prayer service held in Brown's Farm stadium in Philippi yesterday. The founder of Answered Prayers, an anti-gender-based-violence organisation in Philippi, Reverend Anitha Pamla, said the service was in line with the end of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children and aimed to restore hope to victims and their families.

“We wanted to comfort and give hope to the victims of abuse, their families and the whole of society. Religious leaders gave messages of support and prayed for the end of abuse and violence in our communities,” she said.

