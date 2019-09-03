The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit said it was "so grateful to the person who helped her and very grateful that the Almighty has kept her safe". Image: Facebook/Western Cape Missing Persons Unit

Cape Town – Mikayla Pieters, the sister of slain Elsies River toddler Courtney Pieters, who went missing on Saturday, has been found. "Mikayla Pieters was found unharmed. Thanks to all who shared the post, helped to look and pray for her.

"Special thanks to SAPS and WCMPU (Western Cape Missing Persons Unit) who worked around the clock on leads to find her," the Pink Ladies NGO said on Monday evening.

The WCMPU said: "Mikayla was found safe and in good health. I am so grateful to the person who helped her and very grateful that the Almighty has kept her safe.

"Thank u to each and everyone who shared because those who cared enough to share as she has been found. We are blessed."

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that Mikayla was found unharmed.

The 17-year-old Mikayla, who doesn't have a cellphone, was last seen at 6pm on Saturday when her mother Juanita sent her off in a taxi in Delft to visit a friend in Elsies River.

A joint operation task team was put together to search for the missing teen, police said.

Mikayla's deceased sister, three-year-old Courtney, disappeared in May 2017 and her body was found nine days later in Epping Industria. Mortimer Saunders, 42, who rented a room in the Pieters household, was sentenced to 50 years' jail for her rape and murder.

However, the 23-year-old Bernice Mitchell, aka Pokkie, is still missing. She was last seen in Kanonkop, Atlantis, at 3pm on August 17.

She had left her cellphone at her neighbour's house and did not say where she was going, leaving her two small children with her sister, the NGO Pink Ladies said.

Mitchell also left her ID and other personal possessions at home. She usually visits her boyfriend in Du Noon but did not arrive there and has not returned since.

If you have information, contact constables Louw or Mtshemla of the Atlantis police station at 021 571 8500 or 571 8515 or the Pink Ladies NGO at 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882 or 08600 10111.

A cold case police are still following up involves Lameez Carroll, 27, from Salt River, who went missing in November 2013.

She had left her house in Tennyson Street around 6am to go to the SA Revenue Service via public transport.

If you have any idea of Lameez Carroll's whereabouts, please contact Sergeant Malila on 082 499 3871 or the Pink Ladies.