Relief as Oudtshoorn's Raubenheimer Dam filled to the limit for first time since 2016

CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn municipality is rejoicing as the Koos Raubenheimer Dam is 100% full and overflowing. Level five water restrictions were implemented in the Greater Oudtshoorn Municipal Areas in July, including De Rust, Dysselsdorp and the Klein Karoo Rural Water Supply Scheme, as dam levels remained critical.

The region's main water source, the Koos Raubenheimer Dam, was 37% at the time, equivalent to around 200 days of water for Oudtshoorn. Executive mayor Chad Louw said in a statement on Tuesday that torrential rains and floods had pushed up the levels of their water reserves. The last time the main dam had overflowed was in 2016.

“This is the best news for the Greater Oudtshoorn since the town was recently declared a state of disaster for drought when the dam level reached a low of 30%,” Louw said. The Municipal Technical Services’ senior manager for water and sewer, Chris Swart, confirmed on Tuesday that the municipality was considering the lifting of the water restrictions for Oudtshoorn. At the same time the Oudtshoorn Disaster Management was in the process of assessing damages caused by the recent floods.

At least 81 houses were severely damaged, as the municipality received 188 complaints about power outages, and 27 complaints relating to street and stormwater. “Approximately 100 people who were displaced after their houses were severely damaged, were temporarily housed at a shelter in de Jager Sport Ground. “Swartberg Pass is still closed, while Meiringspoort which was also closed, has been reopened and is regulated on a stop and go basis.