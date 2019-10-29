They have been living in a temporary place for more than two months, with no food or water because the pumps on the land had been stolen.
Some of them lived in tents which were affected by the recent heavy rains. The families of Klein Akker farm resided on the farm for two decades. They are now housed at the state-owned Mesco farm.
Resident Max Geza said: “I am very happy now because I will at least have water to drink and food to eat. We had to go and fetch water very far from here, and some of the residents are old and ill.”
Skwatsha said: “I am here today because I have to provide basic needs to these destitute people who do not have houses. They were moved to this place after they were evicted from their original place. Working with Gift of the Givers, we provided them with basic needs such as blankets, food and sanitation. I would not be able to provide the time frame to provide them with housing, but I would love to get them decent houses, but for now they are safer than before and we will slowly improve their lives.”
Gift of the Givers director Badr Kazi said: “We provided them with food, blankets and hygienic stuff, and if these people are going to be here for a little longer, then we will continue to support them for a while, and we hope the government fast tracks the housing issue for these people.”
