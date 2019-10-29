The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers provided support to families at Mesco Farm, Kraaifontein, after they were evicted from Klein Akker Farm. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers and Rural Development and Land Reform Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha brought some relief to nearly 100 destitute people after they were evicted from the farm Klein Akker near Wallacedene in Kraaifontein. They have been living in a temporary place for more than two months, with no food or water because the pumps on the land had been stolen.

Some of them lived in tents which were affected by the recent heavy rains. The families of Klein Akker farm resided on the farm for two decades. They are now housed at the state-owned Mesco farm.

Resident Max Geza said: “I am very happy now because I will at least have water to drink and food to eat. We had to go and fetch water very far from here, and some of the residents are old and ill.”



Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mcebisi Skwatsha accompanied the Gift of the Givers to provide humanitarian support to families placed at Mesco Farm, Kraaifontein. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mcebisi Skwatsha accompanied the Gift of the Givers to provide humanitarian support to families placed at Mesco Farm, Kraaifontein. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Skwatsha said: “I am here today because I have to provide basic needs to these destitute people who do not have houses. They were moved to this place after they were evicted from their original place. Working with Gift of the Givers, we provided them with basic needs such as blankets, food and sanitation. I would not be able to provide the time frame to provide them with housing, but I would love to get them decent houses, but for now they are safer than before and we will slowly improve their lives.”

Gift of the Givers director Badr Kazi said: “We provided them with food, blankets and hygienic stuff, and if these people are going to be here for a little longer, then we will continue to support them for a while, and we hope the government fast tracks the housing issue for these people.”

Over 93 households were left homeless and destitute after they were evicted from the farm Klein Akker in Kraaifontein. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Gift of the Givers and Rural Development and Land Reform Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha brought some relief to nearly 100 destitute people. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)