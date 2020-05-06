Relief for Lower Crossroads residents after burst tap is finally fixed

Cape Town – A burst valve on a communal tap in Lower Crossroads that forced hundreds of residents to fetch water from a tap in a neighbouring informal settlement has been repaired. A service team from the City initially had to suspend repairs after a senior official was shot. Mayco member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg said: “The fault has been resolved. The City has (also) completed phase one of a water tank roll-out which has seen 93 tanks, each with a capacity of 2 700 litres of clean, potable water, in communities across the city. "The City’s Covid-19 mitigation efforts include the roll-out of water trucks and tanks to enhance access to water in informal settlements." Residents in Lower Crossroads first raised concerns about long queues, without any physical distancing, for water.

Councillor Mboniswa Chitha said he reported the matter and the valve was repaired. Now, he urged residents to not waste water.

“Children should not play with taps, and it should be reported quickly if the taps are leaking so we all can have water in our community,” Chitha added.

Mayor Dan Plato also thanked residents for working with the City to allow programmes such as the water tank roll-out to be implemented.

This as the Department of Water and Sanitation's acting provincial head, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, noted instances of communities preventing essential services work in their area.

“We appeal to communities to assist the government in reporting such incidents to law enforcement agencies including the SAPS,” Bila-Mupariwa said.

