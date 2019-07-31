Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Pam Tshwete and NGO Gift of the Givers member Ali Sablay visited the residents affected by the Masiphumelele fire yesterday. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Relief came for 1 280 residents of Masiphumelele yesterday as NGO Gift of the Givers handed over blankets, mattresses, food and water. The residents were left destitute after a fire destroyed 256 shacks on Monday, with many since finding refuge in the Methodist Church and the community centre.

One person was killed in the blaze, and three firefighters were injured.

Gift of the Givers volunteer Ali Sablay said many of the residents hadn’t eaten since the fire on Monday.

“Gift of the Givers came to the affected victims in the area to feed them and provide water, blankets and mattresses. The residents are being given shelter in the Methodist Church as well as the community centre while they wait for rebuilding to commence.

“We decided to donate 3 000 blankets and a number of mattresses after residents said they had to sleep on the cold floor.

“We will be in the area for the rest of the week to provide breakfast in the morning and a nutritious meal in the afternoon. We will stay until rebuilding is completed,” said Sablay.

The relief organisation will also hand over food hampers to residents once they have rebuilt their homes with emergency starter packs from the city.

Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi and Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Pam Tshwete also visited the area yesterday.

The City’s human settlements directorate said it would issue 256 building kits to registered households, which consist of, among others, a door, hinges and lock set, a window, nails, poles and corrugated steel sheets.

Community leader Tshepo Moletsane said some residents had started clearing the site where their shacks stood and had bought material to rebuild.

Booi said: “I was overwhelmed by the dedication and commitment by various city departments and organisations who have been working tirelessly amid the inclement weather, to help more than 1 200 residents who have been left displaced following the recent fire.”

Donations of non-perishable food, blankets, clothing and baby items can be dropped off at the Subcouncil 19 office and the Living Hope Centre in Kommetjie Road, Fish Hoek.

Cape Times