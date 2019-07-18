File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (Jics) has found that remanded inmates who end up awaiting trial for between two and five years were among the causes of overcrowding. “It speaks for itself that South African correctional centres are overcrowded because of the country’s high crime rate. This results from poverty, unemployment, a lack of education, alcohol and drug abuse, immorality, a lack of respect for human dignity and possibly multiple other factors,” said Jics spokesperson Emerantia Cupido.

“Overcrowding is at its worst in remand facilities and complicated by the constant flow of inmates,” she added.

Jics, an oversight body for correctional centres, launched a survey in March this year at five correctional centres across the country to ascertain some of the reasons for overcrowding, as well as its impact.

Questions were directed to inmates within their environment of incarceration. The focus was on trial-awaiting or remand inmates.

Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre (CC), East London CC, Potchefstroom CC, Goodwood CC and Pietermaritzburg CC were surveyed - representing one prison per Jics region.

The inmate population at these five centres at the time of the survey was 14575, with a remand population of 8961. Remand detainees made up 61.48% of the total population.

In total, 1099 remand inmates (12.26%) were interviewed by Jics Independent Correctional Centre Visitors (ICCVs), using a closed-ended questionnaire with a given number of options.

In their findings, Jics said Department of Correctional Services (DCS) officials’ views were that courts should grant bail in more cases; that accused persons cannot afford bail; that families do not want to make money for bail available; and that sentences other than imprisonment should be imposed.

There were allegations that rural community leaders refuse to receive inmates who are granted parole after serving long sentences back into their villages.

“Overcrowding is at the heart of many of the problems experienced by the South African correctional system.

‘‘For one, it creates serious security risks, especially in centres where gangs are active. There is no single solution to overcrowding. A multipronged approach is required,” Cupido said.

“South Africa’s unacceptably high crime rate has to be addressed on an economic, social and educational level.

“DCS cannot be expected to deal with the problem of overcrowding on its own.

‘‘Litigation and other measures to force the alleviation of overcrowding in individual centres are useful to focus attention on the seriousness of the crisis, but cannot solve the overall overcrowding problem,” Cupido added.

Cape Times